Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

LEWIS Y. BALZLY
On March 7, 2026, our beloved husband and father, Lewis Yardley Balzly, returned to his loving Father in Heaven at age 44 due to complications from a brain aneurysm. He was surrounded by the love of his life and his beautiful family. We feel peace knowing that our Big Daddy Lew is serving in God’s kingdom and fulfilling his calling there.
Lewis was born to Rhonda Lee Hansen Markworth and Darris Mark Balzly on Nov. 17th, 1981. He spent his childhood in Payson riding bikes with his cousins and friends and working at his uncle’s sawmill. His love of classic cars stemmed from afternoons spent under the hood of many a vehicle with his dad. He took great pride in working in his grandparents’ garden alongside his sister Candice.
Lewis was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a passionate gift for helping others and serving his community. Lewis was known as our family’s “MacGyver.” Whether it was cars, tractors, or broken hearts, his gentle hands were always willing to fix what needed mending and he met every challenge with faith and strength.
Lewis met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Tami Fowers, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 11, 2002. For the next 23 years they created a beautiful, strong life and were blessed with four children: McLayne, Carsten, Scarlett, and Madelyn.
He was the strongest, most loving, patient, and gentle leader we could have asked for. He gave us a shining example of unconditional, Christlike love and charity. His kind heart, brilliant mind, and bright personality were felt by everyone who knew him.
Lewis had a deep love for antique cars and fixing things. You could always find him at a car show, at NAPA, or in someone’s garage solving a problem. He was a master of the wrench and could work on almost anything. If he didn’t know how to fix it, he would learn how—and come back to it, even if it was just to give advice over the phone. “Lewie in the Studie” loved his Studebaker cars; working on them and taking them to car shows was one of his greatest passions.
Lewis loved the outdoors—whether it was snowmobiling with his boys, fishing with his girls, dirt biking, or taking his family camping. He was always the first one to help get you unstuck on the mountain or to help repair your bike. He loved spending time in Yellowstone with his wife Tami. He had a deep appreciation for nature and would often take pictures of sunsets over the farm to share with his loved ones.
Lewis served on the Genola Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. He took pride in protecting his community and helping those in need. He valued the friendships he made while serving alongside his brothers in the department. The camaraderie they shared was a constant blessing in his life.
He was also a devoted farmer who loved working with his wife and children in the orchard—whether fixing equipment or packing fruit, they cherished their time together. Lewis had a passion for teaching others about the miracle of agriculture, especially to the next generation of farmers. He was a true jack of all trades—from driving the semi to keeping the irrigation systems running and everything in between. He served as a leader for several years in the fruit-growing industry on the National Cherry Board and the Utah Apple Marketing Board.
Lewis has a deep love for his Savior and a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. He loved serving in his church callings and never failed to share his love and light of the gospel with others. Lewis served faithfully in many callings, including ward clerk, several Elder’s Quorum presidency roles, Young Men’s leader, and most recently, Sunday School president. He had a love for the temple and enjoyed attending as often as he could. He took great pride in helping his children progress along the covenant path.
Lewis was larger than life, the greatest example we could have asked for. He was never one to walk away when someone needed a hand and could somehow fix your car with a phone call or have you laughing within minutes. We carry on by trusting in God’s plan for him and by honoring his legacy through love, honesty, forgiveness, and respect. Live like he did. Live like Lewis.
Lewis was preceded in death by his father, Mark Balzly. He is survived by his loving mother Rhonda Markworth, stepfather Shaun Markworth; his wife Tami; his four children McLayne, Carsten, Scarlett, and Madelyn; and his sister Candice Nelson.
Services:
Viewing
Friday, March 13, 2026 — 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 14, 2026 — 9:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m.
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2026 — 11:00 a.m.
Genola Stake Center
987 S Anna Ekins Memorial Lane
Genola, Utah 84655
The dedication of the grave will be held at the Genola Cemetery directly following the funeral service.
We invite you to join the procession in your classic cars or trucks on the way to the cemetery so that we can send Lewis home with one last car show.
