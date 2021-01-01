Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Kevin Ray Bulow
Kevin Ray Bulow passed away unexpectedly on December 21st, 2020 surrounded by his wife and kids. He was born December 16, 1957 to William Ray and Doris Bird Bulow of Mapleton, Utah.
Kevin was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. His family was his heart and soul. You never saw Kevin without a grandchild in tow. He enjoyed each and every second he had with all of them. He will forever be missed by us all.
He graduated Springville High School in 1976 with High Honors and a full academic scholarship to BYU which he attended for about 2 weeks, then the dove hunt opened and his priorities came first.
Kevin worked for CenturyLink for 43 years where he made many lifelong friendships.
Kevin married Kathi Blackburn on October 10th, 1986 and raised 5 wonderful children together. Life consisted of sports, bowling, 4 wheeling, hunting adventures, camping and lots of fishing. There was “always a deer just around that corner” and lots of fun and laughter.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Doris Bird Bulow. His wife, Kathi Blackburn Bulow. 5 children; Travis (Brandi) Bulow, Chellsie Blackburn, Kevin (Tina) Blackburn, Jake Bulow and Moriah Bulow. 12 grandchildren; Jaquelle, Justin, Tess, Kyler, Dylan, Lanette, Trevor, Kolson, Kylah, Stetson, Jaxson and Curtis and 1 great grand daughter Paisley.
2 brothers Bill (Anittra) and Mike (Jackie), sister in law, Diane Bulow and 8 nephews and 1 niece. His father Ray and brother Brett welcomed him with open arms in Heaven.
Viewing will be Thursday, January 7th from 6-8 pm and 11:30-12:30 Friday January 8th at Wheeler Mortuary 82 W 400 N Mapleton.
Graveside Services will be Friday, January 8th at 1 pm at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
