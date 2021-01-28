Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

GARY STALNAKER HANSEN
November 10, 1936 - January 27, 2021
Gary Stalnaker Hansen of Payson, Utah, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 27, 2021 in his home at age 84. He was born November 10, 1936 to William Warner Hansen and Rosievell “Stonnie” Stalnaker in Springville, Utah. He was raised and educated in Payson, Utah. He graduated from Payson High School and attended Snow College. He was a missionary for The Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Denmark for two and one-half years. He married Kay Wilson December 16, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was a pharmacy specialist in the U.S. Army for two years at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco and served 5 years in the National Guard. He worked at Geneva Steel for 36 years in various roles, and especially enjoyed his time in the Fire Department. Gary was a Payson City councilman and mayor for 10 years. In 1981 he was recognized as Outstanding Elected Municipal Official in Utah. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Stake High Councilman, Counselor in Bishopric, and Bishop of the Park Ward.
He is survived by his wife Kay and seven children, Scott (Heidi), David (Kristyn), Lori (Brett), Brent (Stacy), Brian (Audrey), Gregg (Dayna), and Sonja (Mike). He had 29 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kirk William Hansen, granddaughters Brianna Lynn Hansen and Kaitlyn Hansen.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. There will be a livestream link available on Gary’s obituary page on the Walker Funeral Home website: www.walkermemorials.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.