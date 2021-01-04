Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Betty Jean McCoy Oberg
Betty Jean McCoy Oberg passed away peacefully at her home on December 31, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Betty Jean was born to Don J and Gertrude McCoy of Baraboo, Wisconsin on October 14, 1930. Later she got a younger brother Dean McCoy in 1938.
When she was seven, they moved to Utah for a drier climate. Betty Jean attended Taylor Elementary, Payson Jr High, and graduated from Payson High School. She enjoyed her years in the local schools.
She married Bernard Oberg in September of 1947. They moved to Genola where they made their home there for 17 years until 1967 when they moved to Payson, where they resided until both their deaths. Betty Jean and Bernard were the parents of two children: Carol (Mike) Pulver of Payson, Utah; and Gary (Vicky) Oberg of Delta, Utah.
Betty Jean spent many years working at Utah Sportswear. She loved to travel with family and enjoyed reading books that she would get from the book exchange. She enjoyed all of the employees that she volunteered with at Peteetneet Cultural Arts Center for many years as they have come and gone. She also enjoyed giving tours to people as they would come through the museum. Sometimes she would even call her grandson Brad to get the “inside track” and let them know if the canyon was safe to drive up. Betty Jean enjoyed attending the Payson City Band concerts.
Betty Jean is survived by her daughter Carol Pulver, son Gary (Vicky) Oberg, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Dean (Maxine) McCoy, aunt Ellen Gassner and 2 nephews. She was a Grandma and friend to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Gertrude McCoy, her husband Bernard Oberg, uncle Harold McCoy and son-in-law Michael Pulver.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson.
