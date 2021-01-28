Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

DAVID EARL CARTER
David Earl Carter, 80, of Payson, Utah, passed away on January 20, 2021. David was born on September 14, 1940 in Provo, Utah to Earl and Maud Dea Clark Carter. He was a Provo High School graduate. He enlisted into the United States Army right after high school. He served in France and Germany.
After his military service, he worked in the Provo City sanitation department and then at Geneva for over 30 years. He later drove a school bus for Nebo School District and worked at Gladstan Golf Course.
After high school, he married Sheila Kay Rockwell. Together they had 9 children. They were later divorced. He met Linda Mendenhall, the love of his life, and after a fun courtship they married on February 19, 1991 in Springville, Utah. They were sealed a year later in the Provo Temple.
David enjoyed golfing, fishing, and baseball. He was the all-star pitcher in the colt baseball league in high school. He tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals and they wanted him to join the team, but he chose to serve in the military. He coached his kids in baseball. David loved BYU sports, the Jazz, and NY Yankees. His passion was his family, children, and grandchildren.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings.
David is survived by his wife Linda, children: James David Carter, Tammy Lynn Carter (Suzanne), John Steven Carter (Pam), Robert Earl Carter (Keri), Scott Nolan Carter (Joey), Misty Kay Hutchings, Shannon Ludlow (Michael), Haley Sue Harris (Daryle), Matthew John Ludlow (Erin), Jaymes Ludlow (Lindsie), and Clayton Ludlow, 37 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and siblings Deanne Gines, Earline Holley, and Norman Carter.
He was preceded in death by his sons John Sheldon Carter and Steven Lee Carter, great-grandchild Jaden Carter, sister Janet Ross, and his first wife Sheila Kay Rockwell.
Dave loved everyone and everyone loved Dave.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.
