Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Daryn Reid Goodall, loving brother, son, uncle, mentor, and friend, passed away in Los Angeles after a brief hospitalization at the age of 61.
Daryn was born on September 19, 1959 in Payson, Utah to LaRain and Zaloma (Leavitt) Goodall. He graduated from Payson High School in 1976 and studied at Utah State University before beginning a career as a television set decorator. He had an acerbic sense of humor and a firm confidence in his opinions. He loved a good project, and every day of his life was filled with many of them. His favorite quote was, “Lead, follow, or get out of my way.”
He took his work seriously, and never balked at telling his bosses (and family members) how they should do their jobs. He was proud to have served as something of an uncle to the young stars of the Mickey Mouse Club and was a 9-time Emmy nominee for his work on MADTV. He was a guiding light and driving force within the Set Decorators’ Society of America, and served as President and Chairman of the Board, among many leadership roles.
He was a beloved and devoted brother and uncle. Several of his nieces and nephews lived with him as they got their start in their adult lives. He was preceded in death by his father, LaRain, and his sister, DyAna, who he took into his home to care for during the last five years of her life. Her death was a great shock to him. He is survived by His mother Zaloma, his siblings, LeeAnne Waters, Tod, Casey, DaLayn Bing, JoDell, and Fernando. He also considered his good friend Kelly Blanpied to be his sister. He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and their children.
He listed well over a thousand friends on his Facebook page. Many of them have responded to his death with fond memories of him. He loved his friends, his family, his work, Hollywood, and life. He touched many lives.
He will be sadly missed.
Information about memorial services will be announced later. Condolences may be sent to: DaLayn Bing PO Box 253, Santaquin, UT, 84655 or Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East, Santaquin, UT 84655
