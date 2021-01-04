Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

Kelly Dean Dockstader
Kelly Dean Dockstader, beloved husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was 42.
Kelly was born on August 27, 1978 in Kearns, Utah. He was a bright light in the lives of his family from the day they brought him home.
Kelly was a generous, kind person with a wonderful vibrant laugh, and he saw the good in everyone. He enjoyed his job at Allconnect and was an amazing sales rep. He loved spending time with his family. He loved to sing and listen to music. He loved driving in fast cars, his motto was full throttle. He had the biggest heart, and he would offer to help anyone, at any time. He was a good mechanic and he loved to hunt. He loved spending every minute with his beautiful daughter Alexis, and he also loved hanging out with one of his favorite nephews, his little buddy Skyler. He loved going on beautiful hikes with his family in sunny St. George. He absolutely loved animals, especially his dogs.
Kelly is survived by his wife Kayley (Smith) Dockstader, his two children who were the light of his life, Hagen and Alexis Dockstader, his loving parents Kelly and Debra (Carter) Dockstader, his two grandmothers Gwen (Gerber) Dockstader and Lillie Maxine (Ungricht) Carter, and siblings: Darla (Dockstader) Rickey Hathaway, Rodney Dockstader, Taya Leila Carter, and Savannah Hughes Cooley. He was a beloved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews and was deeply loved by many extended family members and friends.
Kelly was preceded in death by his two grandfathers Elmo “Dock” Dockstader, and Ellis Dean Carter.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Payson City Cemetery. The Livestream of the funeral service will be available on Kelly’s obituary page on the Walker Funeral Home website.
