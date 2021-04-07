Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
SHIRLEY ROWLEY
Shirley Allred Rowley, age 70, passed away April 5, 2021 at her home in Santaquin, Utah. She was born June 5, 1950 into the loving home of Dee Vern and Zola Mullins Allred. She was welcomed and enjoyed by an older brother and sister, Earl and Deanne. She married Philip B. Rowley March 16, 1973 in the Manti Temple. They rejoiced in each other and their eight sons and daughter-in-laws, Thad Philip and Tami, Tod Moses and Mindy, Jon Dee, Jace Allred and Janae, Scot Earl and Jenise, Rhet James and Chelsea, Marc Aaron and Jeana, Kyle Jay and Laurann. She adored her 31 grandchildren.
The principal focus and joy of her life was her family. Shirley was a devoted and loving wife. She worked side by side with Phil and was his partner in all of their life’s endeavors. She loved being a mother and spent her life serving, teaching, and being with her sons. As her family grew, she was blessed to have all of her sons and their families live close and loved being with them and seeing them as much as possible. She was a great influence on her nieces and nephews and loved them very much. Shirley adored her family and reveled in their goodness. She dearly loved us all.
Shirley was a vivacious lover of life. She exemplified this by showing faith-filled optimism and a positive, fun outlook on life. She loved to learn, explore and visit new places, and interact with those around her. The stories and lessons from her parents and ancestors were important to her, and she collected artifacts from places which were special to her throughout her life. She enjoyed being outdoors and found great beauty in nature. Shirley loved order and neatness and had a talent for organizing, which she inherited from her dad who taught her to have a place for everything. Shirley found goodness and humor in everyday happenstances.
Shirley always had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and of His restored gospel. She was always active in the responsibilities of her church. She served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She felt especially blessed to have been able to serve as missionary companion to Phil as he presided over the Illinois Chicago North Mission. Their relationship with missionaries remains one of their fondest associations.
Shirley left a great legacy and will be missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon Dee, parents, Dee and Zola Allred, her brother, Earl, her parents-in-law, Alvin and Myrtle Rowley, and by in-laws, Leland and Ann Davis and Claude and Karen Rowley.
A viewing will be held at the Santaquin Stake Center, 45 South 500 West Friday, April 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10th. Interment will follow at the Santaquin City Cemetery. Those attending are asked to adhere to all mask and social distancing recommendations. A link to view the services will be provided below for those unable to attend.
