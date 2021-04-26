Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
NED HANSEN
If I, Ned Humphrey Hansen, were to make this announcement I would say that I was born April 16, 1930, in Mammoth, Utah, to a hard-working farmer, Edmund Hansen, and Della Humphrey Hansen who passed away when I was five years old. I had the dearest 11 brothers and sisters whom I’m excited to see. I would say our parents taught us to work hard, even insisting I come home and milk cows rather than play football.
I would say I enjoyed school, especially my teachers and classmates who I have still kept in touch with these many years. Their example made me want to be a teacher which I was able to be for over 33 years. My reward was going to Payson Market or just about any other place where someone would always say “Hi, Mr. Hansen!”.
I would say I was proud to serve our country in the Army Signal Corps. When I completed this service, I was able to serve our father in heaven on a mission to the Netherlands where my testimony grew, and I was able to meet wonderful people.
I would say I got Dan Reid’s permission to marry Danna after he saw what a hard worker I was at a church cleanup. I would say we married in the Salt Lake Temple November 8, 1956 and were blessed with 5 choice children: Karen Kay Swenson (Deceased) (Allen), Daniel Edmund (Kelli), David Reid (Angie), Ann Bunker (Brad), Christine Elizabeth Peterson (Gary), 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
I would say the things I enjoyed besides being with our family were growing beans, potatoes, and corn which found their way into many homes. I would say I loved singing and writing productions for special occasions. I would say that at the age of 86 I became a recording star with Brandon Flowers whom I taught in the 4th grade. In between my church callings and garden, I enjoyed wood working being taught by my friend Keith Hone.
Most of all I would say I love the Lord, I love our family, I love our friends and neighbors, I give thanks to Kiley, Pam, and Denise from Valeo Home Care who made my illness beaerable. I thank the lord for my time on this earth to grow and develop. Until we meet again share love and happiness.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Benjamin 2nd ward chapel, 3238 West 7300 South, Benjamin, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Interment will follow at Payson City Cemetery.
