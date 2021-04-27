Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Sharon Spencer LambSharon Spencer Lamb, 76, passed away in Payson, UT on Saturday, April 24, 2021 after an unexpected illness from natural causes. Sharon was born on August 18, 1944 in Payson, UT to Glen Milton and Ilene Wilson Spencer. She was the fourth child; Janice, Glen Ray, Dick and Sharon. She grew up in Payson and attended school at Peteetneet, Wilson and Park View Elementary, Payson Jr. High and Payson High School.
She met Rickey Glen Lamb from Provo in 1959 and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1961. This August would have been a 60 year anniversary. She is the mother of Cory, Jamie, Glenda, John, Michael, Jordan, and Rebecca. She has 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She never wanted any more in life than being a good mother and she was awesome at it. She nurtured her children and grandchildren throughout her life. She was a strong supporter of her husband as his employment took them to Provo and East Carbon, UT, Loveland, Broomfield, Delta, Steamboat Springs and Castle Rock, CO, London, KY, Tucson and Globe, AZ. They retired in 2006 and returned to her childhood home in Payson having purchased it from the family when her mother passed away.
Some of her favorite activities include table games, card games (especially Sets & Runs and Pounce), camping, family reunions, collecting and organizing family pictures, Spencer/Wilson genealogy, craft shows, garage sales, family dinners, family travel, keeping a clean and meticulous home and yard, quilting, sewing, cooking and planting and raising flowers and vegetables.
She is survived by her husband Rickey Glen Lamb, children; Cory Spencer (Tracy) Lamb (Spanish Fork, UT), Jamie Kaye (Rodney) Jones (Monument, CO), Glenda Lamb (Greg) Hicks (Aurora, CO), John Rickey Lamb (Steamboat Springs, CO), Michael Brian (Julie) Lamb (Lexington, KY), Jordan Karl (Jennifer) Lamb, (Parker, CO), and Rebecca Lamb (Jeremiah) Ralphs (Herriman, UT), 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ilene Spencer and her brother, Dick Spencer.
Sharon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in a variety of positions including Relief Society President (twice), Young Women’s President, Stake Primary Presidency Counselor, Young Women’s Advisor, Ward Dance Director, Early Morning Seminary Teacher, Visiting Teacher and Primary Teacher. She loved her Primary kids and missed not seeing them at regular church meetings for so long. She was one of the last to earn a Golden Gleaner Award with her husband earning a Master M-Man Award. She was also Mother of the Ward while her husband served as Bishop.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building at 681 East 500 North in Payson. A viewing at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West in Payson Friday Night April 30, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM and at 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM the morning of the funeral at the church. Burial will be in the Payson City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. This will be followed by a luncheon at the Lamb home at 327 N. 100 E. in Payson.
