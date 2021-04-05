Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
JOHN VERNON LOWE
John Vernon Lowe, age 79 from Payson, Utah, passed away the way he wanted to, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the night of March 30, 2021. Vernon was born June 25, 1941 in Springville, Utah to John Powell Lowe and Vera May Johnson. He was the sixth of ten children and grew up in Springville in the home his father built. He married the love of his life Judy Kathleen Wright on June 18, 1966. They were sealed in the Provo, Utah temple on November 5, 1985. Together they had five children. Judy passed away August 12, 2010.
Vernon was a very happy and loving person who touched the lives of countless people. He was a hard worker and was devoted to his family always. He met and overcame many challenges throughout his life. Vernon was a survivor!
He loved many things in life. Some of those being family vacations and reunions, old western movies and telling family stories. He also loved the mountains and outdoor activities including jeeping, camping, hunting, fishing and trail rides. But his greatest love was his family. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Vernon was preceded in death by his sweetheart Judy, his daughter Andrea Butler, his grandson Deryk Lowe, his parents John and Vera, and his siblings Nancy (Bill) Williams, Margaret (Homer) Beardall, George (Arlene) Lowe, Larry Lowe, (Rulon) Gordon, Rena (Bob) Jewkes and Eddie Lowe. Also preceding him in death are Judy's parents Kathy (Ray) Wing and Donald Wright, her siblings (Ilene) Carter, (Butch) Curtis and Rod Carter.
He is survived by his daughter Tanya (David) Teams of Lehi, Utah, his son Javee (Jada) Lowe from Santaquin, Utah, his son-in-law Brett Butler from Santaquin, Utah, his daughter Doni (Glen) Jarvis from Santaquin, Utah, his son Jarrod Lowe from Payson, Utah; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his siblings Wilda Gordon, (JoAnn) Lowe, Lewis (Connie) Lowe and Julie (John) Sorenson.
Also by Judy's siblings Don (Cheri) Wright, Mickey Carter, Bonnie Curtis, Gary (Paula) Carter, Ralph (Pam) Wing and Lary (Shelley) Wing.
FAMILIES ARE FOREVER... Dad you will be dearly missed! We love you Daddy, fly free and fly high....
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mountain View 7th Ward, 681 East 500 North, Payson. A viewing will be held Friday April 9, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin and also from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
