Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
David Tim Jensen
David Tim Jensen, our beloved “Uncle Dave” has passed away on April 12, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born in Payson on April 21, 1948 to Tim Sterling Jensen and Hazel Miller Jensen. Dave lived in the same house in Payson all of his life.
He is “Uncle Dave” to Nieces TJ Wilcock Hull (Robert M Hull), Tam Wilcock Sanderson (the late, Terry Sanderson) and Nephew Todd Joseph Wilcock (Tiffini Tanner Wilcock), 11 Grand Nephews and Nieces and 6 Great-Great Nieces and Nephews. They loved him and will miss spending holidays, Birthdays and special events with Dave.
Uncle Dave is preceded in death by parents Tim Sterling and Hazel Miller Jensen, Sisters Shirlee Deann Wilcock, Judy Lynn Jensen and Brother (in-law) “Jolly Joe” Joseph R Wilcock.
In life, Dave worked as a mechanic at Jolly Joes, drove truck at Trojan Power and was a Kmart Associate. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict as “Radar (M*A*S*H)” in the Hawaii Medical Unit. Later he served in the National Guard, was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Family and friends will miss their uncle who walked the streets, picking up food, coins and trash. Stopping to talk (and talk and talk) with neighbors and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who looked after Uncle Dave. The Taylor Elementary School staff for bringing meals and singing carols. To the associates at Walgreens for keeping him out of the cold and laughing with him. To the woman who cut his hair. And the many good neighbors who warmed our hearts with his stories and of their generosity.
Due to Covid, a private graveside ceremony was held.
