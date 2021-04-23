Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeplybecomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
LYNN DELOY DRAPER
Lynn Deloy Draper, 78, of Delta Utah passed away on April 21, 2021 from kidney disease. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing in his home. He was born to Glennes Deloy Draper and LaVerl Rosley Draper on December 25, 1942 in Payson, Utah.
Lynn grew up in Genola, Utah. He graduated from Payson High School in 1961 and then joined the Army Reserve. His 6 month basic training took place in Fort Ord, California. After training was completed, he went on to serve a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in The Great Lakes Mission.
Lynn was married to LuJean DeGraw of West Mountain, Utah on October 7, 1965 in the Manti Utah Temple.
They were married for 55 years and had 4 children. Lynn was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various church callings throughout his life.
He furthered his education by attending Utah Technical College (UVU) where he earned a certificate in industrial military electronics and later became an electrician. He worked for Tooele Army Depot, UTC, Signetics, Univac, and Geneva U.S. Steel Corporation. In 1985 Lynn moved his family to Delta, Utah where he worked for Intermountain Power Service Corporation until his retirement. After retiring, Lynn enjoyed working for Ace Hardware in the Radio Shack department. He then started his own business making orthotics for his son, Shane. He has always been quite the handyman and could fix anything.
From the time he was a little boy, Lynn loved trains. He built himself a model train track in a room of his home where he enjoyed many hours of fun with all his grandchildren. He was known as “Grandpa Train”. He also enjoyed 4-wheeling with family and friends. Lynn was also a big tease. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.
Lynn is survived by his sweet wife, LuJean DeGraw, his children: Shane (Melody) Draper, Bret (Lisa) Draper, Shelly (Jason) Sabey, and Jennifer (Wayland) Sorenson, 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Jay O’Neil Draper. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Glennes & LaVerl and his father and mother-in law, Loren S. and Sarah DeGraw.
Funeral services will be held at the Delta LDS 1st Ward building. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Monday, April 26, 2021 at 9:30 am - 10:45 am with the funeral services following at 11:00 am. Interment services will be at the Payson, Utah City Cemetery following the funeral. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
The Draper family would like to thank the medical team who cared for Lynn the last 3 ½ years while he has been on dialysis. We want to especially thank Dr. Scott Epich, Kelly Valdez, RN, Dr. Alan Smith and his staff, and Hospice care: Sherry Glick, RN and the staff.
The funeral services will be under the direction of Rasmussen Mortuary.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.