Highlights From The February 1 Payson City Council Meeting

Minutes approved February 15, 2023
CONDUCTING: William R. Wright, Mayor; ELECTED OFFICIALS: Kirk Beecher, Brett Christensen, Linda Carter, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard, William R. Wright
STAFF PRESENT: David Tuckett, City Manager; Cathy Jensen, Finance Director; Kim E. Holindrake, City Recorder; Jason Sant, City Attorney; Brad Bishop, Police Chief; Robert Mills, Development Services Director; Travis Jockumsen, Public Works Director/City Engineer; Scott Spencer, Fire Chief; Jill Spencer, City Planner; Michael Bryant, Planner II; Brian Stevenson, Power Superintendent
OTHERS: Taris Schramm
CONSENT AGENDA 1. Approval of the January 18, 2023, Regular City Council Meeting Minutes 2. Resolution - Library Board Appointments MOTION: Councilmember Beecher – To approve the consent agenda. Motion seconded by Councilmember Provstgaard. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard
PETITIONS, REMONSTRANCES & COMMUNICATIONS
Staff and Council Reports Staff Reports:
ADMINISTRATION
Dave Tuckett stated staff is setting up a budget retreat for February 24 and 25, but the venue is no longer available. He asked if March 3 and 4 would work for the council, which doesn’t work for two members. He will look for a new venue for February 24 and 25.
DEVELOPMENT SERVICES
Robert Mills gave a shoutout to Jill Spencer for the Report on Active Projects that was emailed to the council. There is a lot going on in Payson. Council Reports Councilmember Christensen noted things are running smoothly; staff is doing great. Councilmember Provstgaard reported he was super impressed with the emails and information Development Services sent out regarding the area plans. He commended Jill Spencer and Robert Mill for publicizing it and getting 60 people to attend the open house. He thanked all the staff for the unseen things that go on throughout the City.
ACTION ITEMS
1. Public Hearing/Ordinance – Vacation of the 10-foot public utility easement in the SX3 Subdivision, Plat A, between Lots 1 (parcel 66:519:0001, east boundary) and 2 (parcel 66:519:0002, west boundary) located at approximately 800 South and 1600 West (6:09 p.m.) Staff Presentation: Michael Bryant stated the subdivision will combine lots 1 and 2 and remove the public utility easement between those two lots. The combined lot is for the Jones Paint and Glass retail store. He reviewed elevations for the building. MOTION: Councilmember Provstgaard – To open the public hearing. Motion seconded by Councilmember Christensen. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried. Public Comment: No public comments MOTION: Councilmember Provstgaard – To close the public hearing. Motion seconded by Councilmember Christensen. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried. MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To approve (ordinance) the 10-foot public utility easement vacation in the SX3 Subdivision, Plat A, at 800 South and 1600 West. Motion seconded by Councilmember Hiatt. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard
2. Amendments to the SX3 Subdivision, Plat A, to consolidate Lots 1 and 2 located at approximately 800 South and 1600 West Staff Presentation: Michael Bryant stated this is the amended subdivision plat with the vacated public utility easement for the Jones Paint and Glass building and consolidates the two lots. MOTION: Councilmember Beecher – To approve the consolidation of lots 1 and 2 into a single lot for the SX3 Subdivision. Motion seconded by Councilmember Carter. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried.
3. Ordinance – Amendments to the General Plan specifically the Transportation Master Plan regarding the future functional classification map that identifies proposed future roads and to modify some existing future road classifications
Staff Presentation: Travis Jockumsen stated the Transportation Master Plan functional classification map is being amended to fix some areas because of developments. There was an open house held by Development Services. Some areas of concern included the 800 South connection to West Mountain that goes through an existing house and the bend from Utah Avenue to 200 South. This is just a plan for when development is requested. The plans will and can change over time. Some people are not happy with these proposed alignments. Some alignments were adjusted for the Brown property and to match the Mountainland Association of Government’s transportation plan in order to be consistent.
Council Discussion: Mayor Wright stated this map can be changed as time goes on, but the City needs a plan.
Councilmember Hiatt noted a concern with the corner by the railroad tracks and the Evans home. It is getting very dangerous to travel because of the diesel trucks that cut off vehicles in both directions. The road is narrow with ruts and trees. The issue needs to be fixed. She has been run off the road twice.
Councilmember Carter noted most of the diesel trucks are double trailers.
Travis Jockumsen stated he can address the road radius and have police watch for speeding. Taris Schramm stated his property is at 1630 West 200 South. He is proposing to put storage units on his property that will include storm drainage and will open the curve about 30 feet. The property line is at the fence and trees. The speed sign needs to be converted to a flashing speed sign. Hopefully, his project will get approved for storage units, which will benefit him and the City.
MOTION: Councilmember Provstgaard – To approve the Ordinance for the General Plan and Transportation Master Plan amendments regarding the future functional classification map and to modify some existing future road classifications. Motion seconded by Councilmember Christensen. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard
4. Resolution – Continue in the Carbon Free Power Project with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS)
Staff Presentation: Dave Tuckett stated an open house was held with UAMPS. The City is at a crossroads where it can pull out of this project; but with all the information gathered, it seems best to stay in until January 2024. There are some benchmarks UAMPS needs to make such as 80% subscription on megawatts. If not, the project dies; the City gets its money back. The City is five megawatts out of 400. The resolution continues the project until January 2024, which is staff’s recommendation. There are not many resources out there; it’s a difficult time in the energy market. There are a lot of pressures to close the coal plants without alternatives for power. The City signed up for a solar project a couple years ago to cover some of the shortage; but because of the supply chain, it’s been pushed back until the fall of next year. This carbon free power technology has been well in use for years in the ports and seaports.
Council Discussion: Councilmember Provstgaard stated as he attends meetings with Brian Stevenson, the valley is out of power. Cities are buying on the spot market. If the City opts out, the City must have another option. Otherwise, the City will have to buy power that the City can’t afford. These new, modern, carbon-free plants are the future but may be before its time in the west. He is greatly in favor of staying in right up to the bitter end because it’s a great option for the future.
Mayor Wright noted these projects have a great safety record. He is in favor of staying in as well.
Councilmember Hiatt likes that the project doesn’t use water to cool.
Councilmember Carter is in favor of staying in.
Brian Stevenson stated there are no other options available. The city’s power bill doubled from last December because the City had to purchase market power because Nebo was shut down. When the solar comes online, it’s only good during the daytime. Currently, the power market is transitioning to where daytime power is cheaper over nighttime power. He locked into a contract for nighttime power at 19 cents per kilowatt hour. In the past, the City was set up to buy power in the nighttime because it was cheap; but that’s not the case anymore. This project is a good thing; the City needs to say in.
MOTION: Councilmember Carter – To (resolution) continue our carbon-free power project with UAMPS. Motion seconded by Councilmember Beecher. A roll call vote was taken as follows and the motion carried. Yes - Kirk Beecher Yes - Linda Carter Yes - Brett Christensen Yes - Taresa Hiatt Yes - Bob Provstgaard E. ADJOURNMENT MOTION: Councilmember Christensen – To adjourn. Motion seconded by Councilmember Hiatt. Those voting yes: Kirk Beecher, Linda Carter, Brett Christensen, Taresa Hiatt, Bob Provstgaard. The motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m. /s/ Kim E. Holindrake Kim E. Holindrake, City Recorder
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.