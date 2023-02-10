Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
MELBA M. NELSON
Melba Jane Madson was born 14 July 1924 in a stone block home in Payson, Utah to William Hyrum and Emma Elena Tanner Madson. She passed away 5 February 2023 in Santaquin, Utah, joining Max on their 78th wedding anniversary. She had 1 sister and 5 brothers: Betty, Max, Elbert, Raydon, Halvor, and Frank. She resided in Payson, Utah; Bakersfield, California, and Genola, Utah. She attended schools in Payson where she was active in orchestra, operettas, and served as secretary to the Senior class president. She trained at Fashion Beauty Shoppe under Gladys Wilson and completed Quish Beauty School.
Melba enjoyed making scrapbooks, was a detailed record keeper, spent countless hours doing family history research, name extraction of Scandinavian records, and temple service. She produced beautiful handwork, delicious bread and meals, exquisite candy, and remembered birthdays and anniversaries of family, neighbors and friends. She sang with friends and Max at dances, weddings, and funerals.
Melba loved the gospel of Jesus Christ, her family, everyone she met, and found numerous ways to serve in the Church and her community, including a mission with Max at Adam-Ondi-Ahman.
She and Max E Nelson were married 5 February 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their steady, anchored discipleship deeply influenced their children: Don (Sharon), Curtis (Donna), Reid (Sandy), Garth (Wendy), Stuart (Kathryn), Karl (Kim), Denise (Todd), David (Taelure Irene), Jonathan (Lori), foster children, 43 grandchildren, and 115 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by all her siblings, her husband Max, oldest son Don, daughter-in-law Darleis, a grandson Joshua, a granddaughter-in-law Evelyn, great grandsons Trevor Eggett and Austin Wright, and great grandson-in-law Braxton Bassett.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, 13 February 2023 at the Genola Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (50 North Main Street) at 11:00 a.m. Visitations will be held at the same location both Sunday February 12th at 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to the funeral 9:15-10:45 a.m.
The family expresses sincere thanks to the staff of iCare, Seasons of Santaquin, and all those who provided care and support for Mom and the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Humanitarian Aid or your favorite charity. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
