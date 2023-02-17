THE ENTERPRISING LIFE OF J FRANK

“Eighteen 88”
If there is one person to thank for The Payson Chronicle’s existence, that gratitude belongs to John Franklin Pickering (1870-1945). The pioneering Payson native, “J. Frank,” founded the age-defying newspaper in 1888. He was eighteen years old.
J Frank’s publication has experienced name changes over the years. Under Publisher Pickering, it was called The Utah Enterprise.
J Frank built up the Enterprise and added other media projects to his repertoire. By the 19-Teens, he answered callings outside his hometown, then took foot in pursuit of new passions.
This column follows J Frank’s enterprising journey.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.