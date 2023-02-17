Friday, February 17, 2023

THE ENTERPRISING LIFE OF J FRANK

“Eighteen 88” 


Image, taken from original 1910 postcard by Publisher J. Frank Pickering, courtesy of Nick Pickering.


If there is one person to thank for The Payson Chronicle’s existence, that gratitude belongs to John Franklin Pickering (1870-1945). The pioneering Payson native, “J. Frank,” founded the age-defying newspaper in 1888. He was eighteen years old.


J Frank’s publication has experienced name changes over the years. Under Publisher Pickering, it was called The Utah Enterprise.


J Frank built up the Enterprise and added other media projects to his repertoire. By the 19-Teens, he answered callings outside his hometown, then took foot in pursuit of new passions.


This column follows J Frank’s enterprising journey.
THE ENTERPRISING LIFE OF J FRANK

