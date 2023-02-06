Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Velyn (Tobe) McClellan
Our kind, generous, witty, gentle, loving and devoted husband, father and friend passed away on Friday, February 3rd at home, with his loving family by his side, he was 95. Velyn (Tobe) McClellan, affectionately known as Tobe, was born on August 4, 1927 to his parents; Ernest and Fannie Alice Potter McClellan. He was quickly welcomed by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Dad was raised in Payson, Utah. Graduating from Payson High School where he was involved in football, choir and was also a cheerleader. He graduated from high school on May 25, 1945. Dad enlisted in the navy after passing the “Eddie” test for radio technician. He was off to bootcamp on June 1, 1945. He served in WWII and the Korean conflict.
He began working at Geneva Steel on May 5, 1947 after returning from WWII. He worked at Geneva for 45 years. He had many other employers over the years and finally retired well into his 80’s.
He married Donna Lou Christensen in Spanish Fork on January 17, 1948. Together they had five children: Valorie, Kerry, Debra, Nan and Michael. They later divorced.
Dad had a beautiful baritone voice and used his singing abilities to entertain. He sang with barbershop quartets, “The Men of Melody” as well as the Promised Valley Playhouse and many Payson City community play productions. His last performance was singing “King of the Road” at a close friend’s funeral in the 1990’s. Dad possessed the ability to tell the perfect joke, just at the perfect time. His wit, contagious smile and laughter will be missed by all that knew him.
Dad spent countless hours on the Christensen family farm helping Grandpa Alden with anything and all that pertained to farming. Dad was a hardworking man; he entered journeyman school and received a certificate as an electrician while working full time at Geneva. Working as an electrician was something he took pride in, helping many family members and friends throughout the years with wiring projects.
Dad met Sandra Koll and they were married on May 2, 1969. Dad and Sandy spent countless hours with family and friends vacationing, snowmobiling, boating and most recently riding side by sides in the mountains and desert of Fillmore, Utah. Dad loved the “small hometown” feel of Fillmore and considered Fillmore his home.
Dad is survived by his wife of 53 years; Sandra. His children: Valorie (George) Beardall, Kerry Diamond, Debra (Scott) Fulmore, Nan (Bart) Davis, Mike Koll (step son). 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 5 great, great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his only son, Michael, his parents, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, son in law David Diamond, 3 grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
At dad’s request, no formal services will be held, however a celebration will be held in early summer. Details will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.metcalfmortuary.com
