Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
THAD ROWLEY
Thad Philip Rowley, age 48, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer. Thad was born on March 11, 1973 to Philip and Shirley Rowley, the oldest of 8 sons. He was loved dearly by his parents; his life brought them such joy as they watched him become a great man. Thad was a wonderful older brother. He led by example and blazed a righteous, honorable path for his brothers to follow. Thad married his sweetheart, Tami Lynn Martineau, on June 25, 1997 in the Manti Temple. Together they have 6 sons that they love greatly, Jason (Amelia), Jared, David, Daniel, Dallin, and James. They are excited to be expecting a granddaughter in July.
Thad’s family meant everything to him. He loved Tami deeply and she was always number one in his life. They were together often and he was happiest when Tami was at his side. Thad was so proud of his sons, nothing brought him greater joy than to watch them grow and become righteous young men. He loved to spend time with them; his sons were his best friends. Thad had a great influence on his brothers and their families. His brothers loved him, together they had a special bond and spent many hours working, serving, and spending time together. His kind leadership and loving example gave his extended family someone to look up to and emulate. He always had time for an encouraging word or fun conversation with his nieces and nephews.
Thad had a deep love for his Savior and a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He dedicated himself to serving the Lord in many capacities throughout his life. He loved missionary work and delighted in serving a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hungary, Budapest mission. Thad loved the Hungarian people and his time spent in their service. His mission memories were treasured and he used them to inspire his brothers and sons to serve missions. Thad had a love and a talent for serving young men. He did this, not only by teaching and leading his brothers and sons, but also throughout his church service. Thad faithfully served many years as a Young Men President, Stake Young Men President and Bishop. There are countless young men who credit Thad with strengthening their gospel commitment and helping them become faithful, productive men. Thad loved the temple and attended as often as he could. He served several different times as an ordinance worker, including for the last four years in the Payson temple.
Thad had many talents and passions. He had an incredible memory and a gift for learning languages. He was an avid reader and loved books. He had an interest in history, especially military history. Thad loved sports and was an excellent athlete. He spent many hours playing ball with his brothers, and later with his sons. He took every opportunity to watch and coach his boys in their athletic endeavors. Thad loved the outdoors and went on many camping, hiking, and hunting adventures with his family.
Thad was an exceptional farmer and horticulturist. From a very young age, he was at his dad’s side working and learning how to care for the land. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Agribusiness. He helped lead Rowley’s South Ridge Farms as a company and managed the farm side of the business. He was a leader in the fruit growing industry and served on many national and local industry boards.
Thad left a great legacy and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother Shirley, mother-in-law Kathy, and brother Jon. He is survived by his wife, Tami, their six sons, Jason (Amelia), Jared, David, Daniel, Dallin, and James, his father Philip, his in-laws Bill and Ginny Martineau, his brothers, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The viewing and funeral services will be held at the Santaquin Stake Center at 45 S 500 W in Santaquin. The dedication of the grave will directly follow the funeral service at the Santaquin City Cemetery.
