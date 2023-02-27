Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
ANDREW JASPERSON
Andrew Clyde Jasperson, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in Pleasant Grove, Utah from the results of a brain tumor.
Andy was born December 14, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clyde S. and Lorna J. (Mickelson) Jasperson, the first of three children. He married, Joye Butler in 1968, they built their home in Payson, and raised their five children. They later divorced in 2016.
Andy grew up in Payson and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Payson High School, Class of 1963; he attended BYU in 1964, worked a summer at Zion National Park and attended Snow College.
Andy served in the Utah Army National Guard with the 116th Engineer Company for 22 years.
He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, four wheeling, shooting guns and building his cabin at Fairview Lakes. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America.
Andy worked as a machinist at Pacific States Cast Iron Pipe Company for 40 years. After retirement, Andy enjoyed spending time attending classic car shows, visiting family, and traveling around the United States and the world.
His last years were spent in Ephraim, where he made several friends throughout Sanpete County.
Andy is survived by his five children: Nettie (Gary) Montierth, Nanette (John) Darger, Shane (Riana) Jasperson, Amanda (Dan) Brown, and Jake Jasperson. He is also survived by his sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Shirley (Curt) Barrett; and brother, Jeff (Wendy) Jasperson; and his foster brother, Larry (Jovita) Curtis, along with other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Mission at Alpine Valley Care Center in Pleasant Grove, and Intermountain Health Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, March 2, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Payson. There will also be a viewing Friday morning, March 3, 2023 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the services. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery with Military Honors.
There will be a livestream of Andy’s service. The link can be found on his obituary page at www.walkermemorials.com.
