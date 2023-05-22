Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JULIE DIANE OLSEN
Julie Diane Olsen, Mother, Grandmother, and friend to all passed peacefully Saturday May 20th, 2023 after her two-year battle from a stroke.
Julie lived a beautiful simple life, on the front porch with the love of her life, Dixon Fairbanks. Julie and Dixon would look forward to times with sons Jason (Ashley) Walker, Billy (Emily) Fairbanks and the four grandboys: Jack, Jett, Zayden, and Cohen. Days with the boys running around the yard, sleepovers in the cabin and of course some bull sh*t was always on the agenda at Grandma’s and Grandpa’s. She was also a great cook which included peanut butter bars and tacos on Christmas.
Julie’s family was always number one, but she always had the ability to make all her friends,
coworkers and nurses feel like they were first in line. She loved her small-town-livin’ in Payson
along with all the friends that would stop by to have a cold one on their way home from work..
Just to stop by, check in and catch up on the day. As she struggled with speech after her stroke,
her physical touch with others would make all the nurses cry. Her long hugs, eye contact and
kisses were heaven sent, we will all miss those more than words can express.
Julie lived every day with a grateful heart in her short 66 years that we were all blessed to have
her here. To honor Julie, live every day enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held at the Fairbanks home, Friday, May 26, 2023 from
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 645 East 100 North, Payson, UT 84651.
Julie’s family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who, each one, went over and above.
You are all amazing!
