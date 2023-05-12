SPRING LAKE HAMLET: THE PARADISE BETWEEN: “The Carters”

PHOTOGRAPHED in the early 1900s, William Furlsbury Jr and Annie Matilda Yorganson Carter with children: (front row, l-r) Alice Matilda (York), Reuben, father William F., William Warren, mother Annie Matilda, Orsen Terry, (standing behind, l-r) Charlotta (Haskell), Chasta Ann (Johnson), Peter Furlsbury, and Elmira Irene (Ahlin) Carter. Two Carter children, Samuel Sylvester and Samantha Elvira, died in infancy.
Auto wheels trill the highway between Santaquin and Payson. Roadsides spared for foot and spoked-wheel pedaling, young minds plan their rides to paradise: the hamlet called Spring Lake.
Classroom clocks tick off the minutes that crawl to summer break's grand unlocking. Straddling banana seats and 10-speeds, fishing poles in joust, the kids ride.
Some kids reel in envy of the hamlet’s permanent population, the lake only steps from their front door.
Some kids’ forebears preceded them en route to the hamlet between Summit Creek and Peteetneet. And some among them stayed.
The Carters.
This is an introduction.
