Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JUDY DAVIS
Judy Davis, 72, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away May 20th, 2023, after battling cancer for numerous years.
Judy was born on July 24th, 1950 to Robert “Stoney” and Mildred Searle Jackson. She was blessed to have three siblings; Stephen, Roberta and Michael.
She was born and grew up in Payson, Utah. She married Steven Wyler and had 2 beautiful daughters together. Steven and Judy were later divorced. She later married Leon “Wood-eye” Davis for a few years and lived in Salem. They were later divorced.
Judy is survived by her two daughters RaShele (Jeremy) Parker, Tam (Christopher) Hurst; five grandchildren Shelby Parker, Shad Parker, Karlee Hurst, Brady Hurst, Brevin Hurst; and her three siblings.
Working was very appealing to Judy, since she loved to be busy. She worked over 45 different jobs in retail and usually worked multiple jobs. She spent 27 years as a receptionist at Millers Trailers in Spanish Fork. Her favorite part of working was meeting so many different types of people and hearing their stories. She was always told “I never met a stranger, because I seemed to know everyone”. Her favorite job was ending her career by being TGS Taylor’s number one boss bagger.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Judy was known to throw a great party. She is practically a licensed gift wrapper and loved helping people wrap their Christmas presents. Her favorite colors are red, white and blue, which is appropriate since she was born on the 24th of July. She loved going to watch the Jazz and BYU football games with her friends.
Some of her best memories were of decorating her house, feeding friends and playing bunco for over 35 years with the same group.
She is happy to be reunited with her grandparents, dad, mom and her older sister who passed away at birth.
Funeral services will be held June 3rd, 2023 at 11 am at the LDS Church at 1552 East 700 S, Spanish Fork Utah. Prior to the funeral, family and friends may gather at the church for a visitation beginning at 9:45 to 10:45 am. A viewing will be held June 2nd, 2023, at Walker Mortuary, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah at 6 to 8 pm.
In honor of Judy and Breast Cancer Awareness, if you can, please wear pink and black.
#Cancersucks #GoJazz #Wearpink
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.