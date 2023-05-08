Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
Ivan Y HaskellJanuary 3, 1932 - May 4, 2023
Ivan Y Haskell, 91, of Payson, passed away on May 4, 2023, of causes incident to age, and complications related to an accident, while working with a colt in August of 2021.
Dad was born to parents, Lee Mearl and Nellie Youd Haskell, on January 3, 1932, the second of two children. His sister was ten years his senior. He spent nearly his entire life living in Haskellville, east of Payson, except for a couple of brief periods of time, when he worked out of state, in Nevada for the railroad, and Seattle for Boeing.
He grew up mostly an only child, due to his sister’s death from diabetes, when she was 16 years old. Dad struggled with her death for years. He graduated from Payson High School. He was always ambitious and a hard worker. One of his first jobs as a child was delivering fliers on his horse, for the movie theater in town. He always had a love for horses and cattle.
He grew up on a farm with his father and continued to farm his entire life until his horse accident. His farm was named a Legacy Farm by the Utah Farm Bureau and State of Utah. He raised quality Quarter Horses and Polled Hereford cattle. His livestock were recognized nationally at one time and had won many awards.
Besides farming, he worked in the Pipe Mill and Rolling Mill at Geneva Steel, retiring after thirty years. Dad and Mom went on to serve three missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Nauvoo, IL, Wolf Point, MT, and the MTC at BYU Provo. He also served as a temple ordinance worker for over eighteen years at the Provo and Payson, Utah Temples. Dad volunteered in many organizations, including the Peteetneet Museum, and the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. He has been a lifelong active member of his Church, serving in many callings, some of which include Boy Scout Master, High Priest Group Counselor, Ward Missionary Leader & Temple Ordinance Worker. Dad was himself, an Eagle Scout. His legacy also included multiple books, pamphlets, and papers written. He loved the history of his genealogy, community, and church, which he wrote about. Most recently, Dad and Mom were Co-Grand Marshal’s of the Payson Golden Onion Days, in 2022.
Dad met his beautiful wife, DeLowa Batty, in a Sunday School Class at the Payson 1st Ward, and almost immediately made the decision she was the one. They married in the St. George Temple, on February 9, 1952, and soon began their family of five children, Craig (Marie, deceased; Sandra), Payson, UT, Jeff (Aldean), Blackfoot, ID, Betty Ann (Bill) Murray, Rose Park, UT, Steve (Karen) Salem, UT, and Sandy (Joe) Dinkins, Salem, UT, and were foster parents to three Lamanite children, Sara Jose, Arlene McCabe, and Harry Brown. He bragged that he preselected the genders and names for all his children in order before they were born. Dad’s family was what he was most proud of, with 24 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Dad is survived by his wife of 71 years, his five children and their spouses, all his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Elaine Cartwright (Randy), and two brother’s-in-law, John (Teresa) Batty, Kanarraville, UT and Travis (Debbie) Batty, New Harmony, UT.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, Willard and Alva Batty, his only sister, Helen, daughter-in-law Marie (Craig), sister’s-in-law, Carolyn Williams and Retta Davis, and brother’s-in-law, Gary Williams and Allen Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1100 East 100 South, in Payson, UT. Visitation will be prior from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. There will also be visitation Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, UT. Interment will be in Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, UT.
Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Dinkins and Canyon Home Care and Hospice workers, Tom Thorton and Chelsea Gillen.
