Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
JOAN P. GRACE
Joan P. Grace peacefully passed away on May 18, 2023 in Payson, Utah. She recently had a brief, intense battle with cancer. She endured to the end, as she lived her life, with grace and dignity.
Joan was born May 9, 1934 in Nephi, Utah to Elthora Christensen and Alan Pace. She grew up in a little white house on a farm with one sister, Gail, and two brothers, Lynn and Wayne. Her hard work ethic developed during these formative years on the farm which carried her throughout her life. She cultivated a love of sewing, quilting and cooking while living “out west”.
Her senior of high school, Joan was crowned Miss Nephi. She made her own gown which she proudly wore on the parade float. During this time, she met Dix Grace and, of course, they fell in love.
Dix and Joan were married in the Manti Temple and settled down in Payson, Utah. They raised five children while both working for Mountain Fuel Supply Company.
Joan was an ardent servant of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many callings throughout her life. Most recently she was thrilled to serve in the Payson Temple. She loved doing genealogy and the kinship with family she felt while doing it.
Joan enjoyed flowers, family and fun. She was 89 years young. There wasn’t a party or gathering that she wasn’t there with a gift in hand and a handwritten card. She also loved “rooting for the Jazz“ and was their biggest fan.
Joan will surely be missed. Her beautiful smile and warm hugs cannot be replaced but we know she will be with us, always.
Joan is survived by her children: Kim (Pam) Grace, Kevin (Tracy) Grace, Leslee (LeGrand) Woolstenhulme, Lisa Grace-Donahue, Patti (Marty) Erickson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne (Sandy) Pace.
Funeral service will be held at Payson First Ward, 225 South 400 East, Payson, Utah. Viewing at 10:00 am. Service at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow after the service at Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com
