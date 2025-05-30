Adventure Days Plein Art Event Underway

The Payson Adventure Days Plein Air painting event is underway. Organizers encourage people to come celebrate Payson’s beauty through art. Paint anytime from now until Saturday, June 7.
Suggested locations include the historic Payson City, homes, farmlands, Payson Memorial Park, Peteetneet Museum grounds, Mt Nebo Scenic Byway, and Utah Lake.
Drop off your artwork and register at the Peteetneet Museum on Saturday, June 7, from 9 AM until 2 PM. The Peteetneet is located at 10 North 600 East in Payson.
The cost is $10 per painting. Artists may submit up to three pieces; at least two must be plein air and one may be a studio piece (labeled “Studio”).
All pieces must be framed with wire and ready to hang in the museum. Doors close for judging promptly at 2 PM.
The award ceremony will take place on June 7 at 7 PM in the Music Room, located on the upper floor of the Peteetneet Museum. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mention will be presented.
The art show will run from June 7 through July 15, 2025.
