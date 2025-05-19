In this week’s edition of The Payson Chronicle

DIXON-FAIRBANKS
There’s a place in Payson’s heart at the junction of faith and industry, a place called Dixon-Fairbanks.
“Minnie’s Enterprising Spirit”
Minnie and son Lynn Reed Fairbanks, Sr, altered the Ex-Cel-Cis company’s course in 1921 by improving manufacturing processes, expanding product options, and building sales divisions nationwide. Over the ensuing years the Payson natives would employ over 3,000 people, operate fifteen beauty schools, and fifty beauty salons. Billed as the finest beauty center in the west, an ad appearing in the Salt Lake Telegram in March 1935 announced the opening of an Ex-Cel-Cis salon on Broadway and Main Street (shown here) in Salt Lake City.
The Ex-Cel-Cis center in mid-century downtown Salt Lake City.
A February 1948 Sugar House Bulletin newsclip features a sixteen-year-old Lynn Reed Fairbanks, Jr, in his “bug,” an original miniature car designed by local inventor Ross Wesley LeBaron. Named the Lynn-D-Special, the car was a Christmas gift from his father, Ex-Cel-Cis co-founder Lynn Reed Fairbanks, Sr. The younger Fairbanks would come to join Ex-Cel-Cis executives later. He traveled with his grandmother Minnie in her golden years to divisions across the United States. During her “grand tour” the company founder gave impromptu speeches expressing the appreciation she held for the people Ex-Cel-Cis employed.
