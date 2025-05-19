Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

GERALD FLOYD SPAINHOWER
Gerald Floyd Spainhower, 90, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2025, at home in Spring Lake, Utah. Gerald was born to Floyd and Rhea Barnett Spainhower on September 1, 1934, in Spring Lake and was one of four children. After graduating from Payson High School, Gerald enlisted in the Army Reserves. He served from 1952-1963 as part of the B32nd Engineering Battalion in Texas and was honorably discharged after 7 years.
To support his family, he worked as a heavy equipment operator at the Dugway Proving Grounds. He retired from Dugway in 1990 at the age of 55. Gerald savored the outdoors and loved boating, camping, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and Razor rides with family and friends. He took great pride in his yard, his garden, and most of all his children, grand children and great-grandchildren. He loved to spend time with them and support them in their activities.
Gerald is survived by his daughters Stephanie (David) Leavitt and Susie (Jared) Knuteson, his grandchildren: Josie Knuteson, Shae Beal, Jarett Knuteson, Beau Leavitt, Casey Leavitt, Richard Leavitt, Brendan Leavitt, 14 great-grandchildren, and his siblings CaraLee Pfouts and Gordie Spainhower. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Spainhower.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Payson City Cemetery located at 400 North 800 East in Payson, Utah.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.