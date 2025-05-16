Friday, May 16, 2025

Payson Economic Development Board Meeting

 

Payson Economic Development Board Meeting

439 W Utah Avenue, DRC Room, Payson Utah

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 7:30 AM



The Economic Development Board of Payson (EDBP) promotes economic development and improvements of all business conditions in Payson in order to maximize employment opportunities, the tax base, and quality of life in Payson.  The primary focus of the board is to recruit industrial and retail businesses and help existing businesses to grow and thrive.  Its secondary focus is to promote tourism, educational opportunities, residential development, and downtown development.  The board serves as a conduit between the commercial interests of Payson and the municipal government.

Agenda:


1. Welcome 

2. Thanks

3. Prior minutes approval

4. Committee reports, assignments and goals

5. EDCP/GOEO

6. Swag bags

7. Innovation Center

8. ICSC

9. Strategic Plan

10. Golf Event

11. Vision Statement

12. Report on things happening in Payson

13. Report from City

14. Other

15. Adjourn

Notice of Special Accommodations (ADA)


at

