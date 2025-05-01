April 30 Payson City Council Work Session

Payson City Council Work Session:
Date & Time: 4/30/25, 6:00 PM
Description/Agenda:
Work Session on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Payson City Center, 439 West Utah Avenue, Payson, Utah, as well as virtually through a link with Zoom Video Communications.
A. CALL TO ORDER
B. WORK SESSION
1. Discussion regarding potential WIFIA Funding Projects
2. Discussion regarding new Fire Station
3. Discussion regarding Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget
C. ADJOURNMENT
