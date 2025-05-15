Avard Fairbanks: Sculpting The Spirit Of America And Utah

Postmaster Isaac Albert Smoot of Salt Lake City (right) and Avard Fairbanks (left) look over a model of the artist’s mid-20th Century sculpture, Pony Express.
Fairbanks' most famous commercial contribution for the automobile industry was the ram hood ornament for Dodge automobiles in the 1930s. A version of the iconic metal ram (shown here) is on permanent display at the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center. It was donated to the museum by Bill Benson of Payson.
