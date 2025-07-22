Tuesday, July 22, 2025

 


















 Champions once again—way to go, Payson Sliders!
 #inthisweeksedition #payson #paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle 

at

The Payson Chronicle

