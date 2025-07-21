Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Diane Measom Allen October 22, 1944 - July 17, 2025
On October 22, 1944, the world changed forever with the birth of Diane Measom in Tacoma, Washington. She is the beloved daughter of George H. Measom and Joy Fullmer, and was welcomed home by her older sister, Colleen, and brother, Lee. On July 17, 2025, the world changed once again as we now mourn the loss of a cherished wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and friend.
Diane spent her early childhood in Tacoma, but after the tragic loss of her daddy in 1952, the family moved to Springville, Utah. There, she spent carefree days running through the orchards of the Fullmer Family Farm. Her mother later married George Peugh, and Diane gained two siblings, Larry and Betty.
She attended most of her school years in Springville, during her junior year she moved to Provo and became a proud Bulldog. It was there she met her forever sweetheart, our dad, Richard Lewis Allen. And so began a true love story. After graduating together, they eloped at just 17 years old, marrying in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 13, 1962. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 13, 1968. Over the course of their lives together Mom and Dad lived in Woodland, Washington, Granger, Heber, Provo, Erda, Elberta and Payson Utah. In each of these places they built lifelong and meaningful friendships.
Mom and Dad quickly became parents: Curtis arrived in 1963, Wendi in 1964, and Dennis in 1966. Wanting even more joy and chaos, they added Natalie in 1969 and Monica in 1971. Marriage was not always easy, but they fought (literally!) through it—side by side. After 23,045 days, more than 63 years, their love remained unmatched. And their sense of humor kept us all going!
What a blessing it has been to witness their devotion: to each other, to our family, and to their faith as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their legacy of love and commitment lives on in each of us.
Mom and Dad raised our family on the dairy farm. Before they were married, Mom, very much a city girl, made Dad promise he would never move her to one. But love has a funny way of changing plans, and while she never did learn to milk a cow (intentionally!), she was an incredible support to Dad and loved taking care of the baby calves.
Mom spent many years as a travel agent, which not only gave her joy in planning dream trips for others, but also gave her and Dad the chance to travel together. She believed in always learning and often reminded us that the best money spent was at Disney! And now she’s Soarin’ in the clouds with no wait time!
Mom was an incredible seamstress and designer. She spent countless hours at her sewing machine, creating magic with her hands. Her talent in costume design led her to the musical theater world, she costumed for the SLCC Grand Theatre from 1990-2000 and then for over a decade was the designer and seamstress for the Brigham Young University Folk Dancers. Some of her beautiful work still graces the stage during BYU’s Christmas Around the World performances.
Later in life, she became an avid and meticulous quilter, spending hours with her quilting friends—matching every corner with precision and pride.
But of all the roles she filled, her most cherished was being a grandma. She and Dad are proud grandparents to thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Grandma Diane made every holiday magical, but Christmas was her masterpiece. She taught us to understand and embrace the true meaning of Christmas. Her collection of crèches from around the world are a beautiful testament to her faith and love for the season. Honestly, she could have hosted a crèche festival right in her own living room!
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and throughout her life Mom served in many different capacities. One of the most meaningful experiences was serving a mission with Dad in Nauvoo, Illinois. Where she was able to share her talents as a designer and seamstress in the sewing room—blessing others through the work of her hands and heart.
Our mom was a true spitfire! She was full of love, passion, humor, courage, and sacrifice—qualities that beautifully reflect the color red, her very favorite. She was bold, vibrant, and always working to make the world around her better. Her legacy of strength, service, and love will live on through her posterity…and of course, her bossiness!
We are certain that Mom could not wait to wrap her arms around her daddy’s neck, feel the love of her sweet mother, and be reunited with her son and grandsons once more. And we know she will be anxiously awaiting the reunion with her eternal companion.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Humble Measom, Joy Fullmer Measom Peugh, and George Peugh; her beloved son, Dennis Brad Allen; her siblings, Colleen Wright (Darrell), Lee Measom (Karen), Larry Peugh, and Betty (Dale) Zufelt; Grandsons Dustin Curtis Allen, Nicholas Mateo Simons and many others who no doubt joyfully welcomed her home on the other side of the veil.
Diane is survived by her husband Richard; children Curtis, Wendi (Ed), Natalie (John) and Monica; grandchildren Cody, Meagan (Richard), Jessica (Nathan), Michael (Becca), Tyler, N’tima (Steven), Jonathan (Nesha), Casey (Emily), Jaynee (Dakota), Ava and Lucy; great-grandchildren Garrett, Madison, Anabel, Olive, Clayton and Grady, sisters in law Margaret Allen Riding and Diane Peugh Peterson and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard View Assisted Living and Maple Creek Home Health and Hospice for their kind and heartfelt care over the past few years, and especially the last few weeks.
In honor of our mom’s fiery personality, we invite you to wear red to her services and we will bring the chocolate!
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 608 West 1400 South in Payson, Utah . There will be visitation on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville, Utah.
