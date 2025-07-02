Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Meet This Week’s Candidates



We’ve invited the candidates running for municipal office in South Utah County to introduce themselves and share their plans with our readers. Meet Genola mayoral candidate Neil Brown and Shamayne Cram, who is running for city council in Spring Lake Town.

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

Meet This Week’s Candidates

We’ve invited the candidates running for municipal office in South Utah County to introduce themselves and share their plans with our reader...