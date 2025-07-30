Wednesday, July 30, 2025

 


COMING UP in THE PAYSON CHRONICLE

Blood, Grit, and Glory: The Rise and Legacy of Professional Boxing in the U.S. and Utah, 1891–2025

PICTURED: The  “Goshen slugger” Ernie Steele (1904-1973) in a professional boxing photograph taken during his career in the 1920s.



#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle #theboxer #slugger #usaboxing #goshenutah #utahsports #utahhistory #americanstory #boxing #usa #payson #santaquinsouthpaw








at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

The Payson Chronicle

  COMING UP in THE PAYSON CHRONICLE Blood, Grit, and Glory: The Rise and Legacy of Professional Boxing in the U.S. and Utah, 1891–2025 PICTU...