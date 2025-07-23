Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Lillie

 
Payson Pioneer

LILLIE

Lillie Huish Fairbanks inherited a business mind from her mother Ann that was as sharp as the point of a pin for which father Walter Henry Huish invented the solid head. Lillie, who was born in 1857 in St Louis, Missouri, crossed the plains as a tot, and settled into Payson City life around 1859. Her neighbor was the artist and photographer John Boylston Fairbanks, Jr, whom Lillie married in 1877 and with whom she shared eleven children. Two of their sons, John Leo and Avard Tennyson Fairbanks would become renowned artists.

