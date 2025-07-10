Thursday, July 10, 2025

Huff Music Contest


Coming up in The Payson Chronicle: Huff Music Contests Harmonized Payson’s Musical Traditions



PICTURED: An early 1970s Huff Music Contest photo shows the founder and sponsor Lew Huff (left-right) with winners Carl Robbins, Sam Bellows, and Gary Madsen. 


#huffmusiccontest #genevaworks #genevasteel

#paysonbandconcert #memorialpark #paysonutah

#paysonchronicle #thepaysonchronicle #readthepaysonchronicle




