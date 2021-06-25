Friday, June 25, 2021

Payson High School Hall of Fame Distinguished Alumni

 


Pictured: Robert Wallace McMullin, orchard founder and Payson City attorney, was inducted into the Payson High School Hall of Fame Distinguished Alumni in 2003. Read more on the PHS website at https://phs.nebo.edu 






