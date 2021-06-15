Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Lillian Daley O’Hara, age 84 passed away peacefully at home from complications which accompany living a long life and reaching “old age.”
Mom grew up on a farm in Payson, Utah with her parents Robert & Rosella Daley and 5 siblings. As a Great Depression-era baby Mom was raised to make the most of what she had. That was a lesson she kept with her throughout her life. She rarely let anything go to waste. She learned to sew at a young age and would even repurpose fabric flour sacks, using them to make clothing! She grew to be an extremely gifted seamstress. Her seams were so “finished” you could wear the clothes inside out. Mom was amazing with all needle arts, especially crocheting and knitting. She painted the most beautiful, detailed ceramics you’ve ever seen.
She married John Jacobson of Santaquin, UT in 1953. They moved to Southern California in 1957 where they raised their four children: Christine, Lillian, Randy & Robert. John & Lillian divorced in 1966. She married Donald O’Hara in 1967. Don brought two boys to their family, Michael & John O’Hara. They moved back to Utah in 1971 and shortly thereafter added Donna and Donald II to their family.
Our Mom was an incredibly hard worker. She was a ceramicist and owned her own studio. At the age of 59, Mom returned to school and earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration. When most people are preparing to retire, she entered the work force as an Administrative Assistant for the University of Utah working in the area of Campus Design and Construction. She retired after almost 12 years. Our Mom was a perfectionist in everything she did. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. So talented! She was a devout, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in numerous callings.
Our Mom was a prolific reader and enjoyed books of all genres. She also loved the Hallmark channel, going to the movies, looked forward to her monthly sibling’s lunches and before her little body became too broken from working too hard for too long she loved to travel. She traveled all over the U.S. and throughout several countries in Western Europe.
She was a loving, gentle and forgiving soul who graciously greeted her guests with a smile and kind, loving words, always. Even during her final exhausting days on earth, she managed to receive her parade of visitors with grace and love. She is a beloved mother, grand mother and great grandmother who always smelled good, was so soft to touch and was always sure to say, “Sure do love you, sweetheart.” when it was time to say goodbye.
Mom is survived by a large posterity. Her children: Christine (Boyd) Holliman of Salem; Randy (Deanna) O’Hara of Salem; Robert (Kathy) O’Hara of Riverton; Michael O’Hara & John O’Hara; Donna Wilcox of Salem; Donald (Hailey) O’Hara of Santaquin.
29 Grandchildren
20 Great-grandchildren
3 Siblings, Robert Daley, Joseph Daley and Janet Paxman
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lillian Anderson in 1972 - what a joyous reunion it must have been for our two Lillys to finally be together again! Her parents, husband Don O’Hara, a daughter-in-law, Vickie O’Hara, and brothers, James and John Daley.
