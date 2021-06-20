Santaquin Macey’s Celebrates One Year In Business As City’s Largest Grocery Store

Santaquin’s largest grocery store in history hit a milestone this month. Macey’s grocery store,
located off the I-15/Main Street interchange, observed its one year anniversary.
The store marked the occasion in celebration, with anniversary cake gratis and lunch on Saturday,
June 19.
Anniversary cake was served inside, out of the heat, by Isaac Webster, who has been an employee
at Santaquin Macey’s since February. A steady line formed outside a food truck where store
employees sold hot dogs grilled on site, chips, and ice cold soda, all for a dollar.
