Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Laura Louise Wall
Laura Louise Wall, 58, passed away after a brief illness on June 2, 2021. She was born on February 7, 1963, to Verl and Rose Wall.
Laura worked at Mountain Country Foods for 14+ years and American Stores for over 20 years as a cabinet maker. She made many long-lasting friendships along the way.
Laura enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching her Broncos play, and spending time with her friends and family. She loved to make people laugh. Lately she has really enjoyed gardening. Every day she would walk around the yard and check her plants. She would get so excited to see new flowers and to see how her vegetables were growing. She also enjoyed feeding the birds in the backyard and trying to see how many different ones we could identify.
She is survived by her loving companion Teri Sperry; her father Verl Wall; her brother Joe (Connie) Wall and their family, niece Tracy (Aaron), great-nephews Atley, Bowen, and Grady, nephew Jeremy (Melissa), great-nephews Skylar and Tristen, great-niece MaKayla, and nephew Kyler Wall; her sister Rose (Dennis) Larsen and their family, nephews Bryce, Kyle, and Derrick (Taylor), and great-nephews Tayte and Max; her brother Robert (Laura) Wall and their family, niece Kelbie (john), great-niece Harper, nephew Cody (Hillary), great-niece Addilynn; and her extended family: sisters Jennifer Alvey, Stacy Sperry, and Jann Sperry, nephews Kenny and Kody, nieces Cassadie, Hannah, and Tayler, great-nieces Elle, Pieper, and Macee, and great-nephew (her shadow) Ryker.
She is preceded in death by her mother Rose Marie Wall, Brent and Sharon Sperry, and Brother David Sperry.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Laura on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
