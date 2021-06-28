Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
Douglas Gordon Thomas
Douglas Gordon Thomas, 92, died June 26, 2021 at his home in Genola, Utah where he always wanted to be. He was number 7 of 11 children born November 14, 1928 to Grace Rebecca Hartvigsen and David Bynon Thomas. He married his high school sweetheart Lucille Throckmorton on November 24, 1947. They were both born and lived all of their lives in Genola raising their 7 children and for 8 years their Navajo daughter Patricia Kenneth.
Douglas attended Goshen Elementary and Payson High School. At the time of his death, he was still enrolled in the school of Hard Knocks. He loved and played baseball and basketball in high school. His church basketball team went on to win the All Church championship. He was the regional athletic director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. He and Lucille served as church regional dance directors for years, attending the annual June Conference held in Salt Lake City. He gave a lifetime of service to his family, community, and church.
Doug and Lucille loved working at the Provo temple. From 1994 to 1995 they served the people in the Billings, Montana Mission, especially the Fort Washakie Region. He never missed an opportunity to share his testimony and faithfully attend church meetings. He worked 20+ years in the mining and gunite industry while running his farm. Farming brought him so much joy and satisfaction. He dedicated his life to hard work, farming, cows and his critters. His work ethic greatly blessed the lives of their 7 children, 42 grandchildren, and 67 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Dianna (Ed Creer), Gordon, Philip (Janeen), Dallen (Diana), Lucinda, Darrell (Christine), Chad, and Patricia Kenneth Castillo. He is also survived by one sister of 11 siblings, Peggy Hunt.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Genola Ward Chapel, 50 N Main Street. The family will visit with friends Friday, July 2nd from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Genola Ward Building and again Saturday from 10:30-11:45 am. Interment will be at the Genola Cemetery.
The family expresses their appreciation for the tender care and love given by ICare Home Health, Burt, and especially his beloved Bonnie.
