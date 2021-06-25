Payson High School Hall Of Fame Organizers Need Help Filling Inductee Information Gaps

Payson High School needs some help from the community. Every year PHS inducts new individuals into their Hall of Fame. Categories include individual athletes, coaches, teams, and distinguished alumni in various other fields. PHS is desperately looking for missing information about the following people who were inducted into the hall of fame in past years. If you, the reader, have any information about any of these people, or if you know someone who could get this information, please contact Dr. David Rockwood at PHS (david.rockwood@nebo.edu):
J. Boyd Page (class of 1932?), noted scientist and university vice president
Russell Hillman (class of 1946), Payson mayor
Robert Finch (class of 1943), educator
Myrl Anderson (class of 1947), educator
Richard Harmer (class of 1948), educator
Dr. Barbara Hillman West (class of ?)
Jack Etherington (class of ?)
Max Nelson (class of ?)
The 1917 Track & Field team (1st in state)
The 1934 Track & Field team (1st in state)
In addition, the following people have been nominated to possibly be inducted into the hall of fame, but we have very little information about them. Please contact Dr. David Rockwood if you have any information about them or know someone who does:
Kent Oborn (class of 1963?), All-American football player
Clark C. Bigler (class of 1943) former owner of the Payson Chronicle
Jay Jolley (class of ?) world-renowned ballet dancer
Blake Sudweeks (class of ?) “top gun” pilot
Chelsey Peterson (class of ?) General in the U.S. Army
The Payson High School Hall of Fame can be viewed online at the school’s website https://phs.nebo.edu and on plaques in the hallways of the school.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.