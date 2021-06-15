Mourning the Passing of Friends: Forthcoming Funeral Service

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose.
All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
~ Helen Keller
LOIS WRIGHT
Lois Jean Sutherland Wright of Payson, Utah, was reunited with her husband, sister, and parents during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 10, 2021. Lois passed away peacefully in her family home that she loved so very much.
Lois was born in Eureka, Utah, on July 5, 1932, to Roscoe Bliss Sutherland and Roma Boyle Sutherland. When Lois was 14 years old, her family moved from Eureka to Payson, Utah. Shortly after moving to Payson, Lois, and her sister Erma, went to Payson Memorial Park with their uncle, Officer Dick Chappell. Her future husband, Blaine Wright, saw Lois get out of the car and told his friends “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.”
Lois attended Payson High School. At that time, she was employed by Bradshaw Auto Parts in Payson as a parts clerk. She was very adept at finding and ordering parts for customers. After some prompting by friends and family, Lois participated in the Payson Onion Days Queen Pageant and became one of the attendants in the Onion Days Royalty. On December 15, 1950, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Blaine Lamar Wright. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple located in Manti, Utah.
Soon after their marriage, Blaine joined the U.S. Air Force, and was assigned to Williams Air Force Base. During this time, they lived in Chandler, Arizona, and welcomed William R. (Bill) Wright and Christine Wright Olson to the family. At the completion of Blaine’s service, they bought the family home in Payson from Blaine’s mother. Here they were blessed with two more children, Diana Wright Peterson and David Blaine Wright.
Not only was Lois a wonderful wife and mother, she also enjoyed serving the community around her. Many knew her as the Junior Librarian at the Payson City Library, where she worked for 18 years. She also supported her husband while he was a Payson City Volunteer Firefighter as part of the Women’s Firefighter Auxiliary. Later in her life, she enjoyed celebrating her pioneer heritage as she participated in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization.
Lois was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Park Ward (the Green Church) for many years. Lois had many opportunities to serve the Lord serving as a Relief Society Counselor, Relief Society President, as well as a Primary Teacher. With her husband, Blaine, she served as the Chairman of the Park Ward Salmon Supper for two years. Blaine and Lois were also tour guides at the old Provo Tabernacle which is now the Provo City Center Temple. Continuing her church service, Lois was a temple worker in the Provo Temple (located on the East bench of Provo City) for eight years.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Blaine Wright; her sister, Erma Buys; her mother, Roma Boyle Sutherland; her father, Roscoe Bliss Sutherland; and her great-grandchild, Hudson Matt Koyle.
Lois is survived by her children: Bill Wright (Margaret), Chris Olson (Brad), Diana Peterson (Max), and David Wright, 10 grandchildren, as well as 27 great grandchildren.
A special thanks to the ICU staff and doctors at Mtn View Hospital and to the I Care Hospice staff for the wonderful care given to our Mother.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West in Payson. Another viewing for family and friends will be held at the Payson Park LDS Ward meeting house, located across from Memorial Park, at 274 South Main, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, June 15. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.