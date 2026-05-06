CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS
Our American Story
PICTURED: Educational coloring book “Kachina Dolls: Color and Cut-Out Collection Adapted from Hopi Originals” for which Julie West Staheli created all the artwork and wrote the text. The American costume designer, author, and artist was born in Payson, Utah in 1939. Her color and cutout book was published by Troubador Press of San Francisco, California in 1974.
The 250th anniversary of our nation is not only a time to look back, but also to look forward. Many see 2026 as an opportunity to confront the country’s imperfections while honoring its resilience. Conversations about democracy, equality, and freedom are as vital today as they were in 1776.
Join the conversation.
We want to know what being an American means to you. What are your hopes for our nation’s future?
Send us your American story in essay form, as an original poem, or composed in lyrics to a song—all for consideration of publication in The Payson Chronicle in the weeks leading up to America's 250th birthday celebration.
Send your submission to paysonchronicle@gmail.com, or submit in person or by mail at 145 East Utah Avenue Suite 5, Payson, Utah 84651.
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