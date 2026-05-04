Mourning the Passing of Our Friend

Pearl Elaine Henline Peters, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at her home in Ivins, Utah. Pearl was born April 26, 1937, in Magna, Utah, to Alvie Russell Henline and Clara Pearl Lewellen.
When Pearl was seven, her family moved up Spanish Fork Canyon to Mt. Rose Ranch. Her parents and three sisters lived in a tent with an outhouse before purchasing a home in Springville, Utah, which had to be transported 12 miles to the Ranch.
Pearl loved the outdoors and worked hard alongside her father doing chores, proving she was the best “son” her parents ever had. Her horse Blaze was a beloved friend; she enjoyed riding and grooming him.
Her family later moved to Payson, Utah, where Pearl attended junior and senior high school. She was a proud member of the Payson Lion Pep Club.
Pearl met the love of her life, John Peters, in 1953 during her sophomore year. After graduating from Payson High School in 1955, Pearl waited patiently for three more years while John served a mission in South America. She worked as a Bell Telephone operator saving money and planning for their future together.
Pearl married John Allan Peters July 11, 1958, in the Logan, Utah Temple. They lived in Payson, moving to Springville for John’s first teaching position.
In 1963, Pearl and John, along with Jane and Alvie, moved to Buena Park, California, adding three more children, Annette, Pamela, and Paul. Pearl served for years in the scouting program as a den mother, Cub Scout leader, Merit Badge counsellor and Advancement Chairman. Seeing the young boys earn merit badges and live the Boy Scout Oath gave her great joy.
Pearl’s family moved south to Laguna Hills, CA in 1980, where Pearl worked as a special education aide with elementary school children. Pearl loved holidays and delighted dressing up portraying Mother Goose, the Easter Bunny, Mrs. Claus, and more.
Pearl and John returned home to Utah in 1994. They spent their last 30 years thriving in Southern Utah and competing in bowling leagues together year‑round.
Pearl enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, family history, and exchanging books with her friends. Pearl loved America and was very patriotic. She was widely known as the Red, White, and Blue Lady. She will surely enjoy this summer’s 250th Celebration from above.
One of Pearl’s most cherished memories was traveling with John to South America, where John served his mission in Argentina and Chile. Seeing and experiencing the people and land he loved was a personal highlight of the trip.
Pearl loved reading the Scriptures and sharing her testimony with others. In her later year, Pearl and John served in the Baptistry of the St. George Temple and as service missionaries in a Spanish-speaking ward in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pearl had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and The Plan of Salvation.
Pearl is survived by her children: Jane Guthrie (Randy), Highlands Ranch, CO; Annette Peters, Reno, NV; and Pamela Munsterman, Ivins, UT, and Paul Eldred Peters (Rabecca), Oceanside, CA; along with numerous grandchildren and great‑grandchildren.
Pearl is preceded in death by her husband John Allan Peters; her parents Alvie and Clara Henline; her son Alvie Peters; and her sisters Luana Baadsgaard and Janice Lazenby and Son-in-Law David Munsterman.
Graveside service and internment will be held Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11:30 AM at Payson City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Bonzo Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfbonzomortuary.com for condolences and funeral listings.
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