Memorial Day in Santaquin

Santaquin Legion To Host Memorial Day Program
Santaquin American Legion Post #84 will hold its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 25 at 11 AM at the Santaquin Cemetery Veterans Memorial.
Featured speaker will be William Boardman. Musical numbers will be provided by Ester Slaeker, Keith Broadhead, and Helen Kester.
The program will be conducted by Commander Art Adcock.
A special thank you is extended to Keith Broadhead for providing his sound system.
Please bring your own chairs.
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