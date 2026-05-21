Payson People

"WHO Is This MAN DOWDELL?" an ad appearing in The Payson Chronicle on March 11, 1933 inquired. "He is the man who introduced SERVICE to motorists in Payson and vicinity," it replied. And that man was Nephi Dowdell, who — at that time — ran the Conoco Super Service at 1st North and Main. A year later, the Dowdell Motor Co. ad pictured here was published in The Payson Chronicle. Dowdell was born in 1901. He graduated from Springville High School and earned a degree in mechanical drawing from the University of Utah. He worked for the National Cash Register Co. from 1920-1923 before arriving in Payson to begin what would come to be a long automotive career. Later, he worked as the parts manager for the G. Lowry Anderson Ford dealership in Springville, then he took up employment with Johnson Tractor Co. in Spanish Fork. Dowdell was a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks — BPOE Lodge 849 of Provo. He was active in the Masonic Order, serving as Master Mason in Story Lodge No 4, F & AM in Provo, and as member of the Royal and Select Masters of Provo Council No. 2, Royal Arch Masons of Provo Chapter No. 4, the El Kalah Temple in Salt Lake City, Central Utah Shrine Club, and the Knights Templar Ivanhoe Commandery No. 5. At the time of his death in November 1971, the man of service was employed with Cal and Paul's Ford Tractor Co. in Pleasant Grove.
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