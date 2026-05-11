Monday, May 11, 2026

PAYSON PEOPLE

Payson grocer Roy Rodgers (1913-1991) owned and managed Central Market at 11 South Main before building a larger and more modern grocery store a few blocks away — at 190 East 100 North — around 1959. Rodgers ran Roy’s Food Marts located in both Payson and Spanish Fork for 37 years. This advertisement appeared in The Payson Chronicle in 1967.

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The Payson Chronicle

PAYSON PEOPLE

Payson grocer Roy Rodgers (1913-1991) owned and managed Central Market at 11 South Main before building a larger and more modern grocery sto...