PAYSON PEOPLE

Seagull Service Station was described as the "most handsome and complete gas service station" in Payson's business district in its day. "When you need gas drive up and let us fill your tank," a narrative ad for the business read — it was published in The Payson Chronicle in March 1929. A prominent figure in the community, Paul J. Davis owned and managed the station, which serviced every running part of an automobile: oil, grease, battery, and washing. Tires, too. Seagull Service Station was "a model of beauty and a credit to the town and business has been keeping pace with the rapid growth of the community." Davis ran the adjoining advertisement for Miller Tires in The Payson Chronicle in May 1930.
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