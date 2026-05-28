Planting Seeds Now For Harvesting Later

The Payson Golden Onion Days Art And Flower Show
by Don Charles Dixon
In the good town of Payson, when Labor Day draws near and the summer sun begins to soften, there comes a season of beauty, preparation, and honest labor. The Golden Onion Days Art and Flower Show is more than an exhibit of blossoms and paintings. It is a reflection of the values of a community that believes in work, stewardship, family, and wholesome living.
The flowers that fill the hall with color and fragrance do not appear by accident. Most require sixty to ninety days of careful growing. Because of this, wise gardeners begin their planting in May, tending their flowers with patience through the warm days of summer. They water them faithfully, pull the weeds from around them, and protect them from the heat and storms. In many ways the growing of flowers teaches the same lessons that strengthen families and communities: patience, diligence, and love.
The people of Payson are blessed because there are many flower providers and gardeners in the town who willingly share their knowledge and encouragement. One neighbor helps another. Seeds, cuttings, and advice are passed from hand to hand, much like the traditions of earlier generations. Through these simple acts, friendships grow alongside the flowers themselves.
The art portion of the show also requires sacrifice and devotion. Paintings, drawings, needlework, photography, woodworking, and countless other forms of craftsmanship are often many months in the making. Behind every finished piece stands someone who gave quiet hours of effort to create something uplifting and worthwhile. Such labor is honorable.
There is both a youth division and an adult division in the show, giving people of every age an opportunity to participate. Young people learn the value of patience and preparation as they raise flowers and complete their artwork. Older participants pass along knowledge and encouragement to the rising generation. In this way, the show becomes more than a competition; it becomes a tradition that strengthens families and unites the community.
At the show, prizes are awarded for first, second, and third place. There is also a Theme Award and the highly respected Best of Show Award. Yet while ribbons and honors are appreciated, the greatest rewards are found in the satisfaction of honest work completed and shared with others.
The flowers, especially, should be homegrown. There is something noble about presenting the fruit of one's own garden and labor. A flower raised by one's own hands carries with it a spirit of care and stewardship that cannot be purchased.
The Golden Onion Days Art and Flower Show reminds us that beauty comes through effort, that worthwhile things require time, and that communities are strengthened when people use their talents to bless one another. In Payson, these traditions continue to bloom year after year, as steady and faithful as the people themselves.
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